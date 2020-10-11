Equip your car with a new Rexing Dash Cam starting at $59 (Save up to 41%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 41% off Rexing’s Dash Cam products starting at $59 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the offers falls to the Rexing V1P Pro Dual 1080p Dash Cam at $123.99. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s price cut amounts to 38% in savings, beats the previous discount by $46, and marks a new all-time low. This dual dash camera upgrades your ride with both front and rear recording, allowing you to keep tabs on both what’s happening on the road ahead as well as in your vehicle. Both cameras record in 1080p and you’ll benefit from 170-degree fields of view for capturing several lanes of traffic, as well as built-in GPS functionality for logging the location of footage. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi features allow you to save recordings to your smartphone. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite the upgrade for your car, Amazon has several other options on sale that are worth checking out in today’s sale. You’ll find additional dash cams priced from $59, delivering quite a few price points with upwards of 41% in savings across the board.

Rexing V1P Pro Dual 1080p Dash Cam features:

Front and rear cameras each record 1080p video @ 30fps. WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE allows each camera to perform optimally in low-light situations by carefully fine-tuning the exposure. 170 DEGREE ULTRA WIDE ANGLE LENSES on both cameras open up to capture sweeping views of their surroundings.

