Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS returns to all-time low at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS218+ NAS for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low set only once before, and is the best we’ve seen since January. While this may be the previous-generation of Synology’s 2-bay NAS lineup, it packs plenty of features to upgrade your media setup. Alongside 4K video transcoding capabilities for serving up Plex content, it supports an overall 32TB of raw storage across its two drive bays. That’s on top of 113MB/s transfer speeds, 2GB of RAM that can be expanded down the line, and more. If you don’t need the latest model, this is a great way to save some extra cash while still kickstarting your home media setup or backup server. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who are more just looking to a reliable solution for handling Time Machine backups and the like will want to check out Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than two like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time.

Then don’t forget that we’re still seeing a discount on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at $279.50, which is a savings of $40 from the usual price tag and the best offer yet. Or if you’re in the market for something a bit more powerful, QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS delivers dual 2.5GbE ports and much more at a new all-time low of $649.

Synology 2-Bay DS218+ NAS features:

Featuring a powerful dual-core CPU, Synology DiskStation is perfect for home users or small businesses looking for a compact and reliable shared storage solution to process intensive workloads. DS218+ integrates the Btrfs file system, delivering the most advanced storage technology to meet the management needs of small businesses.

