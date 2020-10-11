Twelve South wirelessly charges your iPhone, more in style for $60 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Wireless Qi Charger for $60.08 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $80 price tag. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. The HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods, and other technology. We liked in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree.

Go with Anker’s popular Qi stand for $19 and save a bit further. This popular charger props up your device, making it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more throughout the day. Offers up to 10W of power for the latest smartphones on the market. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge your Smartphone or AirPods when traveling.

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

