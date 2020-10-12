Airthings Wave monitors Radeon levels, temp, + humidity at a low of $130

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:38 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $130
0

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave 2nd Generation Smart Radeon Monitor for $129.92 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $12 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Functioning as a Radon detector, as well as a temperature and humidity monitor, Airthings’ Wave is a do-it-all smart home sensor. Radon is “the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers” according to the company. Monitoring long-term conditions, and taking weather into account, the Airthings Wave will ensure that you’re only alerted if there’s true cause for concern with your Radon levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to monitor other aspects of your home’s air quality? Well, Awair’s Glow C is both an air quality monitor and smart plug in one. Coming in at $89 on Amazon, this dual-function device will tell you the total VOC, temperature, and humidity of your home, all while delivering smart control to a single plug. Learn more about the Awair Glow C in our announcement coverage.

Further expand your smart home by swinging by our guide. It’s full of killer deals, like Denon’s AirPlay 2 speakers, Ring deals, Arlo smart cameras, and much more.

Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector features:

  • RADON DETECTOR: Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.
  • CONTINUOUS MONITORING: Radon gas fluctuates daily and is highly dependent on many factors such as weather conditions. Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects.
  • QUICK AND CLEAR RESULTS: Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App for detailed insights into your air.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
airthings

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide