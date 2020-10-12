Airthings Wave monitors Radeon levels, temp, + humidity at a low of $130

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave 2nd Generation Smart Radeon Monitor for $129.92 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $12 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Functioning as a Radon detector, as well as a temperature and humidity monitor, Airthings’ Wave is a do-it-all smart home sensor. Radon is “the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers” according to the company. Monitoring long-term conditions, and taking weather into account, the Airthings Wave will ensure that you’re only alerted if there’s true cause for concern with your Radon levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to monitor other aspects of your home’s air quality? Well, Awair’s Glow C is both an air quality monitor and smart plug in one. Coming in at $89 on Amazon, this dual-function device will tell you the total VOC, temperature, and humidity of your home, all while delivering smart control to a single plug. Learn more about the Awair Glow C in our announcement coverage.

Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector features:

RADON DETECTOR: Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

CONTINUOUS MONITORING: Radon gas fluctuates daily and is highly dependent on many factors such as weather conditions. Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects.

QUICK AND CLEAR RESULTS: Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App for detailed insights into your air.

