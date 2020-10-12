AmazonBasics printer paper hits best price in years at under $3.50 per ream

Amazon is offering five reams of its AmazonBasics Multipurpose Printer Paper for $17.09 Prime shipped when opting for Subscribe and Save. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Unless you go through a ton of printer paper, be sure to cancel Subscribe and Save so you aren’t sent more shipments later on. Today’s deal is 26% off what it’s averaged over the last six months and marks the lowest price we have tracked in two years. With five reams of paper in store, shoppers are able to score printer refills for just $0.007 per sheet. All 2,500 sheets are ready to work with laser and inkjet printers alike alongside copiers, fax machines, and more. Each piece of paper is bright white, resistant to paper jams, and acid-free. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the deal above is simply too much for your needs, you can always opt for one ream of Hammermill Printer Paper for $9. The value is nowhere near as good, but you’ll only spend half as much. Hammermill touts a “99.99% jam-free guarantee” and that 30% of each sheet is made from recycled material.

Could your printer use a new resting place? If so, Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet should do the trick. It’s fallen substantially from its average price of $250, allowing you to scoop it up for $110. This deal delivers 56% in savings alongside a modern aesthetic that’s bound to upgrade an aging space.

AmazonBasics Multipurpose Printer Paper features:

5 reams of 8.5 x 11 inch multipurpose copy paper (2,500 sheets total)

Works with laser/inkjet printers, copiers and fax machines

High-quality 20-pound weight for economical printing and resistance to paper jams

Bright white for better contrast; 92 GE brightness (104 Euro)

Acid-free paper

