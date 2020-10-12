Chefman’s Belgian Waffle Maker just $20 Prime shipped for today only (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the 700W of overall power, this model features a unique wrap-around channel to catch excess batter and prevent messy overflows. That’s on top of 7-shade settings, indicator lights, and a non-sick coating so you can pop the waffles out with ease. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, today’s offer is among the most affordable options out there for a standard, full-size waffle maker. However, if you can get away with a smaller model, the Dash Mini Maker comes in at just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. In fact, we are now seeing the orange, pumpkin-shaped variant at $10 as well. It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 72,000 Amazon customers.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable kitchenware price drops including KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer at an all-time low. But we are already starting to see some early Prime Day deals hit and you can browse through everything right here.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

It’s time to make a change to your waffle routine! Fresh Belgian waffles and a clean counter-top have always been the unachievable dream for the home cook and breakfast enthusiast. With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking; measuring cup included for easy pouring and rests on the side of your bowl.

