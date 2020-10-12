Chefman’s Belgian Waffle Maker just $20 Prime shipped for today only (33% off)

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:25 am ET

Get this deal
33% off $20
0

Amazon is offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the 700W of overall power, this model features a unique wrap-around channel to catch excess batter and prevent messy overflows. That’s on top of 7-shade settings, indicator lights, and a non-sick coating so you can pop the waffles out with ease. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, today’s offer is among the most affordable options out there for a standard, full-size waffle maker. However, if you can get away with a smaller model, the Dash Mini Maker comes in at just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. In fact, we are now seeing the orange, pumpkin-shaped variant at $10 as well. It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 72,000 Amazon customers.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable kitchenware price drops including KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer at an all-time low. But we are already starting to see some early Prime Day deals hit and you can browse through everything right here.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

It’s time to make a change to your waffle routine! Fresh Belgian waffles and a clean counter-top have always been the unachievable dream for the home cook and breakfast enthusiast. With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking; measuring cup included for easy pouring and rests on the side of your bowl. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
33% off $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard