Upgrade your space with 45% off a 50-foot smart RGB LED light strip at $16.50

- Oct. 12th 2020 2:45 pm ET

0

BLIIFUU (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-foot Bluetooth-enabled RGB LED Light Strip for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code 40SPPGTR at checkout. Today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and drops $13.50 off its regular going rate. While most LED strips are around 16- to 32-feet long, this model goes a step further and provides 50-feet of illumination. You’ll find both an IR controller and Bluetooth app compatibility here, making it super simple to change colors, brightness, power, and more. Today’s deal includes three 16.4-foot LED strips, which allow you to easily illuminate a larger area. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Just need white LEDs? Well, this strip is available for just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t offer smartphone control, a 50-foot length, or RGB coloring, this is a great way to add accent lighting to your kitchen cabinets or bathroom.

However, give your home theater an upgrade for $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This RGB LED strip is powered over your TV’s USB port and offers both smartphone and remote control, giving you multiple ways to spice up movie night.

50-foot RGB LED Strip features:

  • Easy to get amazing color among 16 million colors when you control the led lights on APP. 28 lighting modes optional: Auto, Flash, Breathing, Strobe, Gradient, 3 or 7 colors jump, 3 or 7 colors fading allow you to personalize your lighting, peaceful style for bedroom, or excited model for party, etc.
  • With built-in sensitivity adjustable microphone, the led light kit can automatically and periodically change its color along the music beat and sound, bring you new experience. Different music creates different atmosphere. Never miss it on your party!
  • Multifunction makes it perfect for many applications. Get started with the smart strip light to enjoy life, for your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, porch, desk,TV and living rooms, even for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween,Parties, and more. Don’t use it outdoor because it is not waterproof.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide