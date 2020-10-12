Tidy up with Brother’s iPhone-ready P-Touch Cube Label Maker: $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Staples and Office Depot. That’s up to $20 off what Amazon routinely charges, an $18 savings compared to Best Buy’s current price, and is the greatest offer we can find right now. If your space would benefit from a bit of organization, now is a solid time to grab Brother’s smartphone-enabled label maker. This offering trades the bulk of a physical keyboard for Bluetooth connectivity that allows iPhone and Android devices to create personalized labels. Going this route, Brother lets users choose from more than “450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pocket another $14 in savings when opting for DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker at $26. This solution goes the traditional route, packing a keyboard, screen, and more. Customization options are a bit more limited than the deal above, but you’ll still be able to format text in more than 20 ways, choose from 200+ symbols, and the list goes on.

Speaking of office-related deals, did you see the discount we spotted on AmazonBasics printer paper? Believe it or not, you can grab 2,500 sheets for $17. This works out to less than $3.50 per ream, making now an excellent time to stock up.

Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker features:

Personalized labels: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P touch Design & Print App

Multiple label templates: Choose from a wide variety of pre designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

Compatible: The P touch Design & Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

