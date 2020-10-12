This carbon fiber RFID-blocking minimal wallet lets you slim your EDC for $11

Amazon is offering the TININ Carbon Fiber RFID-blocking Minimal Wallet for $11.24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $16, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to ditch the old, big rear-pocket wallet for a while, let me tell you, it’s worth doing. This wallet can hold up to 12 cards and even has a slot for cash, should you still keep that in your pocket. It’s made from carbon fiber and has RFID-blocking materials in its construction to keep your tap-to-pay cards safe from hackers. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 happy customers.

Ditch the carbon fiber design of today’s lead deal and pick up this minimal wallet for $9 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have a money clip, and can only hold a maximum of six cards, this is a great option for those who are on a tighter budget overall.

Are neither of the above options what you’re looking for? We’ve round up the best wallets for men this fall, with each one coming in at under $60. Wallets from TUMI, Herschel Supply Co., and more are here, so be sure to give it a look if you’re searching for something different.

TININ Carbon Fiber Minimal Wallet features:

This money clip or business card holder can protect your private information and credit cards, ID card, passport, driver license from thieves’ scanning devices, ensure your private property safety. US GOVT. FIPS 201 APPROVED.

Made of 304 stainless steel and carbon fiber, it can be used to hold cash and bills handy. Humanized and easy-to-use design, flexible elastic webbing on three sides greatly improved the card holding capacity, your card will not slip out easily. The card portion has a convenient cut out where with a simple thumb maneuver your cards are exposed for you to choose the one needed.

Significantly thinner than traditional wallets, this RFID wallet can easily holds maximum 12 cards. You can use it to hold your ID card, credit cards, debit cards, driver license, club membership and so on. Ultra light and thick body makes it comfortable for daily life or travel.

