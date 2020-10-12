Save up to $100 on Denon Home AirPlay 2 HEOS Speakers starting at $199

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Denon Home AirPlay 2 Wireless Speakers starting at $199 shipped. One highlight is on the Denon Home 250 Speaker at $399. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, matches the second-best we’ve seen, and is the lowest price cut since May. Most notably, you’ll enjoy integration with Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but there’s also Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility, as well. Denon delivers on audio fidelity as well, as the internal speaker array is centered around a pair of tweeters and two 4-inch woofers, which are driven by four amplifiers for “exceptional sound quality.” Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional deals.

Should the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a speaker, be sure to check out the other options in Denon’s AirPlay 2 lineup. The Home 150 provides a more affordable alternative at $199 and is down from its $249 going rate. Or if you want something even more room-filling, Home 350 steps up to a $599 price tag, saving you $100 in the process. Both of these are matching the all-time lows and rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for some Alexa-enabled speakers instead, the Prime Day deals have begun rolling in on Echo devices starting at $10. You’ll find plenty more in our smart home guide, but there’s also this deal we spotted earlier on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a new low of $120. Not to mention, these Klipsch bookshelf and floorstanding speaker discounts at up to $274 off.

Denon Home 250 features:

The Denon Home 250 speaker looks right at home on a shelf in your home office or living room. And it delivers rich, spacious stereo sound from a variety of sources. Stream from your smartphone with Bluetooth, or access your favorite online music services via Wi-Fi. You can also play music from your computer or just pop a flash drive into the Home 250’s USB port. Flexible HEOS Built-in technology makes it all easy.

