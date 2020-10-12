DSW Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 2:02 pm ET

0

The DSW Gone in a Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sitewide with code FALLIDAY at checkout. Plus, DSW is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with code INTHECLEAR at checkout. Find great deals on Cole Haan, ALDO, Steve Madden, and more. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $170. This style is a casual must-have and perfect for everyday wear. They’re cushioned for comfortable and have a ridgid outsole that promotes traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW and be sure to check out the adidas Creators Sale that’s offering 33% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
DSW

DSW

About the Author