DSW Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

The DSW Gone in a Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sitewide with code FALLIDAY at checkout. Plus, DSW is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with code INTHECLEAR at checkout. Find great deals on Cole Haan, ALDO, Steve Madden, and more. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $170. This style is a casual must-have and perfect for everyday wear. They’re cushioned for comfortable and have a ridgid outsole that promotes traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW and be sure to check out the adidas Creators Sale that’s offering 33% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Steve Madden Camden Oxfords $35 (Orig. $70)
- ALDO Knaggs Cap Toe Oxfords $45 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers $49 (Orig. $170)
- Cole Haan Watson Oxfords $72 (Orig. $220)
- Blake McKay Wingtip Chukka $60 (Orig. $235)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Steve Madden Wintour Mules $35 (Orig. $82)
- Sperry Lounge Slip-On Sneaker $31 (Orig. $55)
- UGG Sammy Slip-On $49 (Orig. $70)
- Sole Society Calanth Bootie $42 (Orig. $100)
- Steve Madden Lakes Wedge Shoes $35 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
