Amazon’s #1 best-selling Gorilla Carts Dump Cart drops to 2020 low, now $70

Amazon is offering the Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart for $69.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is the lowest that we’ve tracked in all of 2020. If you’re going to be doing any gardening or yard work this fall, then having a cart like this to tote around is a must. It’ll hold 600-pounds maximum, and has a handy dump feature that lets you easily expel its contents on the ground. This can be useful when carting around gravel or soil for planing or fixing up the driveway. The 10-inch tires are pnumatic, meaning you’ll have to air them up when they get low. Rated 4.6/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller.

This garden cart and scooter does two functions at the same time. It’ll wheel around the yard with you while holding all of your necessary gardening tools. Once you’re ready to start working, close the lid and have a seat, as it’s designed to hold up to 220-pounds. For just $47.50 shipped, this tool will become one of your favorites when it’s time to weed the garden.

Speaking of weeding, be sure your fingers are protected fro thorns and thistles. This 3-pack of gloves is available for under $8.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find three different designs here, but all of them will keep your fingers nice and safe while handling lawn work.

Gorilla Carts Polly Dump Cart features:

New frame design reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability and ground clearance

Durable 38.7-inch x 20-inch rust-proof poly bed and 10-inch pneumatic tires

Padded pull handle makes it easy to pull up to 600-pounds.1-year limited warranty

