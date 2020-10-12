Amazon’s #1 best-selling Gorilla Carts Dump Cart drops to 2020 low, now $70

- Oct. 12th 2020 10:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $70
0

Amazon is offering the Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart for $69.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is the lowest that we’ve tracked in all of 2020. If you’re going to be doing any gardening or yard work this fall, then having a cart like this to tote around is a must. It’ll hold 600-pounds maximum, and has a handy dump feature that lets you easily expel its contents on the ground. This can be useful when carting around gravel or soil for planing or fixing up the driveway. The 10-inch tires are pnumatic, meaning you’ll have to air them up when they get low. Rated 4.6/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller.

This garden cart and scooter does two functions at the same time. It’ll wheel around the yard with you while holding all of your necessary gardening tools. Once you’re ready to start working, close the lid and have a seat, as it’s designed to hold up to 220-pounds. For just $47.50 shipped, this tool will become one of your favorites when it’s time to weed the garden.

Speaking of weeding, be sure your fingers are protected fro thorns and thistles. This 3-pack of gloves is available for under $8.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find three different designs here, but all of them will keep your fingers nice and safe while handling lawn work.

Gorilla Carts Polly Dump Cart features:

  • New frame design reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability and ground clearance
  • Durable 38.7-inch x 20-inch rust-proof poly bed and 10-inch pneumatic tires
  • Padded pull handle makes it easy to pull up to 600-pounds.1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Gorilla Carts

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide