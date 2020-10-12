Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Rough Terrain Crane for $261.48 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. This 4,056-piece Technic creation assembles one of two rough terrain crane builds with motorized functionality including 4-wheel drive and more. The main build measures over 39-inches wide with the crane itself, while the vehicle stands 25-inches long. There’s plenty of other notable features here including an authentic engine with working pistons, as well as a rotating superstructure and more. Head below for more deals from $12.

Also on sale today, trusted seller Zavvi is offering the LEGO Jurassic World Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus set bundled with Gallimimus and Pteranodon Breakout kit at $134.99 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying code ZAVJP at checkout. Usually this bundle would stack up to $155 value, with today’s offer marking the very first time we’ve seen either of the new kits on sale. These Jurassic World-themed kits are perfect for dinosaur lovers and include a variety of brick-built prehistoric creatures to expand your LEGO collection.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Technic Rough Terrain Crane features:

Enjoy an immense build and play experience with the LEGO Technic 42082 Rough Terrain Crane. Activate the Power Functions and select upper or lower crane mode for complete control over an array of easy‑to‑operate, motorized functions. Lower the stabilizer legs, rotate the superstructure through 360°, operate the lifting winch or send the extendable boom a meter into the air. Manual functions include 4-wheel steering, 4-wheel drive, detailed V8 engine with moving pistons and fan, and adjustable wing mirrors, plus a detailed operator’s cab with an opening door.

