Upgrade your home office with LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor at $649 (Reg. $1,000)

BuyDig is offering the LG 32-inch 4K HDR10 Monitor for $649 shipped with the code TGJ210 at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $1,000 direct from LG and $997 at B&H, third-parties at Amazon have it listed for $850 and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. You’ll find a gorgeous 32-inch display with 4K resolution here, ready to upgrade any desk setup. HDR10 is in tow, along with 95% DCI-P3 coverage. On the back is a USB-C port, meaning it’ll work natively with Apple’s latest MacBooks with no dongle required. There are also two HDMI, DisplayPort, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports available. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the LG namesake and 4K resolution to pick up the Vinpok 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide monitor. Personally, I prefer a 21:9 monitor to 16:9, as I feel I can be more productive and see more in-game. Vinpok’s option delivers a crisp 2K resolution with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for both gaming and content creation. Coming in at $400 shipped, it’ll save you an additional $150 over today’s lead deal, while still delivering a killer desk upgrade.

On a tighter budget? Well, Vinpok has you covered yet again. Stepping down to 1080p resolution and 100Hz saves you an additional $100, though you’ll still be scoring a 21:9 UltraWide here. Really, this is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to upgrade to UltraWide without breaking the bank, since it comes in at just $300 shipped.

LG 32-inch 4K HDR10 Monitor features:

Experience stunning 4K visuals with the 32UD99-W 32″ 16:9 HDR10 FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. Aside from its 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, the 32UD99-W features HDR10 support for enhanced brightness, with a peak value of 550 cd/m², a typical value 350 cd/m², and a wide color gamut with high accuracy, ideal for content creators and for enjoyment. Moreover, it’s built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel and thin borders for your viewing pleasure. For the gamers out there, the 32UD99-W supports AMD FreeSync technology, which syncs the display’s refresh rate to the graphics card’s frame rate output to reduce tearing, ghosting, and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience. Connect this display to your system via DisplayPort or HDMI, then tilt, pivot, and adjust its height to your preference. There are also two USB ports built-in so you can easily connect peripherals and have them within reach.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!