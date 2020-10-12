Pick up a waterproof 48-foot patio string light kit at Amazon for under $26

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LITOM 48-foot Patio String Light Kit for $25.89 shipped with the code KR7H2NIH at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you around $15 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. You’ll find that this kit includes both the string and bulbs here, which is how LITOM achieves IP65 waterproofing. With this weather rating, you’ll be able to leave the string lights outside in rain, snow, or sun. The vintage Edison-style bulbs offer a unique look that’s both fun and romantic, depending on how you set up the rest of your outdoor space. Spanning 48-feet, there are 15 individual bulbs here, each with a loop on the top so you can hook them and hang them however you like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Cut the overall size of your lights in half and pick up this 25-foot string light kit for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While the bulbs look a bit different, and the overall coverage is smaller, you’ll save quite a bit here, and this is the perfect addition to a smaller patio.

Prefer something with a bit more color? Check out this deal we spotted earlier today. It’s a 50-foot RGB LED strip that’s both remote and app-controlled, offering a wider-range of compatibility. Right now, it’s available for just $16.50 Prime shipped, saving you 45% from its regular going rate.

LITOM String Light Kit features:

The patio string lights IP65 waterproof rating, The insulation material protects the strand from summer heat, snow winter, rainy, windy and damp. All shatterproof plastic bulbs assured your family safe, more safe and convenient use for outdoor than glass bulbs.

The 48ft outdoor string lights use the latest LED lampwick technology, have longer lifespan, more energy saving and safer than traditional LED or incandescent string lights. It comes with 15 sockets x 1 Watt each bulb [2 spare lamp wicks] 3.2ft of spacing between each bulb.

15 Edison vintage bulbs, each socket has a hanging hook above, convenient for hanging with the hook, zip ties or guide wires. Besides, you can extend the connection of multiple strings up to 26 strings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!