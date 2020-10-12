Nautica apparel up to 50% off during Amazon’s early Prime Deals

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Nautica apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant for $20 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28, that’s the lowest price in over six months. This style is perfect for lounging and it has a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. It will also look great paired with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, and more. With over 1,600 reviews, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica.

You will also want to check out the Nautica Men’s 1/4 Zip Pieced Fleece Sweatshirt for $27.99. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon in-house fashion sale that’s offering GoodThreads, Amazon Essentials, and more from $10 Prime shipped.

Nautica Soft Knit Lounge Pant features:

Nautica Size Chart Cozy up in a relaxing Nautica® Sleep Pants. PJ pant is crafted from a lightweight cotton-poly knit.

Drawstring elasticized waist lends a comfortable fit.

On-seam hand pockets at sides. J-Class embroidery at hip.

