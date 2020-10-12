Nautica apparel up to 50% off during Amazon’s early Prime Deals

- Oct. 12th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Nautica apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant for $20 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28, that’s the lowest price in over six months. This style is perfect for lounging and it has a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. It will also look great paired with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, and more. With over 1,600 reviews, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica.

You will also want to check out the Nautica Men’s 1/4 Zip Pieced Fleece Sweatshirt for $27.99. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon in-house fashion sale that’s offering GoodThreads, Amazon Essentials, and more from $10 Prime shipped.

Nautica Soft Knit Lounge Pant features:

  • Nautica Size Chart Cozy up in a relaxing Nautica® Sleep Pants. PJ pant is crafted from a lightweight cotton-poly knit.
  •  Drawstring elasticized waist lends a comfortable fit.
  • On-seam hand pockets at sides. J-Class embroidery at hip.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

