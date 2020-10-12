The North Face offers 40% off fall gear: Pullovers, backpacks, more from $40

- Oct. 12th 2020 3:08 pm ET

0

For two days only, The North Face is having a customer appreciation sale that’s offering 40% off for VIP Members (free to sign up). Discount is shown in cart. All orders receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Back to Berkley Boots for men that are marked down to $84. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. These boots are available in four color options and waterproof, which is great for fall weather. It also has a pull-tab to help make them easier to put on and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style is perfect for your fall hikes, outdoor walks, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our latest guide to The North Face’s new fall line.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

