Score an all-time low on this dual-probe meat thermometer, now $14 at Amazon

RegetekDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Meat Grilling Thermometer for $13.79 Prime shipped with the code ZFYZ45EM at checkout. Down from $23, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Fall is the perfect time to fire up the grill. The weather is getting nice and crisp, the trees are changing color, and it’s just so nice to be outside right now. This thermometer features dual probes and built-in temperature presets with an alarm to let you know when dinner is ready. Plus, the display is backlit, which will allow you to use this in all kinds of lighting situations. Rated 4/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out Rubbermaid’s original-style thermometer. You can pick one up for just $6.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, and you’ll find that this model is dishwasher safe, meaning cleanup will be super simple.

Regetek Thermometer features:

Uses as BBQ, Oven, Smoker, Candy, Meat, Food, Bread thermometer.Dual Probes to monitor two different meats or one meat and the grill/oven/smoker temp.

High and Low over-temperature alarm function, never worry about undercooking and overcooking. Set a high and low range for each probe manually. Celsius/Fahrenheit selectable.

Various pre-programmed preset USDA approved temperatures or their associated doneness levels.Wide temp range: 32°F to 572°F (0°C to 300°C) with high accuracy: ±1.8°F/1°C resolution.

