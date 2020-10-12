Ray-Ban sunglasses from just $60 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale, today only

- Oct. 12th 2020 5:07 pm ET

0

Today only, Hautelook is offering up to 60% off Ray-Ban sunglasses from just $60. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Mirrored Lens Aviator Sunglasses. This style is currently on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These gender neutral sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear and come in several color options. They also feature 100% UV protection to help shield your eyes from the sun and will elevate any look this season. You can easily wear these sunglasses with workout wear, business outfits, and more. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

