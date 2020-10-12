Timbuk2’s Especial Tres Cycling Backpack is $87 off, more from $17.50

Amazon is offering a variety of Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags at up to 66% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Especial Tres Cycling Backpack for $92.69 shipped. That’s 48% off the amount it has averaged over the last six months and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. This high-volume roll-top backpack is made with cyclists in mind. Not only is it weatherproof, inside you’ll find a 15-inch laptop sleeve and an internal organizer for everything from your smartphone to pens. The internal notebook compartment can also be used as a U-lock storage pocket. Timbuk2 backs this offering with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $17.50.

More bags on sale:

If the cycling backpack pulled you in, outdoor adventures may be up your alley. If that rings true, be sure to check out Coleman’s discounted 8-Person Tent at $214.50. It typically fetches $310, allowing buyers to pocket over $95 in savings. This unit boasts a 60-second setup process that’ll have you up and running in no time.

TIMBUK2 Especial Tres Cycling Backpack features:

Internal slip pocket fits up to a 15″ laptop; Dual side stretch pockets fit water bottles or U-lock; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff; Waterproof roll-top plus side access to the main body of the bag

External compression straps for cinching or expanding; Reflective hits; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; Water resistant, PU coated zippers; Front panel unzips to expand volume for carting extra bulk; Internal drop liner with seam tape construction

Durable Cordura nylon fabric; Backpack straps made from high density foam and mesh for venting; ComfortÂ backpack strapsÂ with hydration and headphone routing; Backbender flexible cooling panel offers ventilation and comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!