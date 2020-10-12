Share audio with Twelve South’s AirFly Duo, now $39.50 (Reg. $50, New low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirFly Duo for $39.50 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Don’t ask me why, but there are plenty of relatively modern devices out there that don’t support standard Bluetooth headphones. A great example of this are current-generation consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Even worse, it still remains uncertain at best if next-generation systems from Sony and Microsoft will support it. Thankfully AirFly Duo is here to save the day. It plugs into any 3.5mm port and transmits audio to not just one, but two devices with 20-hour battery life in tow. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If Nintendo Switch is your primary concern, I highly recommend checking out HomeSpot at $35. It costs less than the deal above and is powered by your handheld console thanks to its built-in USB-C connector. I own it and even wrote a hands-on review about it.

While we’re talking Bluetooth-ready devices, did you see the deal we found on Brother’s P-Touch Cube Label Maker? Amazon shoppers can score it for $40, a price that’s 33% under what it has been fetching there lately. Opting for this label maker delivers a device that’s much more compact than traditional units.

Twelve South AirFly Duo features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way.

AirFly Duo has a battery life of 20+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before takeoff, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable.

AirFly Duo has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content.

