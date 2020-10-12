Vineyard Vines apparel up to 40% off at Amazon: Pullovers, t-shirts, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 1:03 pm ET

0

Amazon’s offering up to 40% off Vineyard Vines clothing for men. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Saltwater Half Zip Pullover for $59.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $99, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This pullover comes in several color options and is infused with stretch for added mobility. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant too. You can easily pair this style with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike for an array of looks.  Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines.

Another great option on sale is the Vineyard Vines Long-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $34.99 and regularly is priced at $48. This shirt has a fashionable logo down the sleeve as well as on the chest pocket and back. It’s also available in an array of colors and rated 4.8/5 stars.

You will want to check out the adidas Creators Sale that’s offering 33% off sitewide, including clearance items.

Vineyard Vines Saltwater Pullover features:

  • Made with wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric with plenty of built-in stretch, our Saltwater 1/2-Zip is a true do-anything, go-anywhere pullover.
  • Wear it over a button-down to dinner, over a t-shirt for an early morning fishing trip or toss it on with Chappy trunks after a good swim.
  • Whale embroidery on the chest and vineyard vines logo on the inside collar

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
