Walker Edison coffee tables are up to $71 off in various shapes and sizes

- Oct. 12th 2020 2:21 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table for $143.98 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish coffee table shakes things up with a solid wood design that’s paired with chevron detailing up top. Pine is used throughout and the entire piece measures 18- by 42- by 24-inches. With support for up to 75 pounds, it’s fully capable of holding drinks, dinner plates, remotes, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more notable coffee table discounts.

We’ve also spotted the Walker Edison Round Marble Coffee Table for $118.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal shaves $71 off typical pricing there and comes within $5 of its all-time low. This round coffee table is a great option for smaller spaces with a 31.5-inch diameter and 1.5-foot height. Likes the deal above, it’s ready to support 75 pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If neither option above seems like the right fit, be sure to peek at the recent deal we discovered. It involves Walker Edison’s 40-inch Coffee Table for $127.50. Buyers stand to bag 20% in savings and will also receive two baskets that conveniently slide underneath the primary surface.

Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 42″ L x 24″ W
  • Pair with matching side tables for a complete living room set
  • Made of solid pine wood and high-grade MDF for long-lasting construction
  • With a solid wood design and chevron detailing on table top
  • Supports up to 75 lbs.

