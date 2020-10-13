AeroGarden Harvest gets a Prime Day discount to $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon, as part of its Prime Day event, is offering the AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $89.95 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but trends around $130 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year-round or jump-start things for next spring through the winter. This version can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly with precision control. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable option, consider going with today’s Prime-only deal on the GrowLED Indoor Garden at $69.99. It typically goes for $100 or more. This model cuts the number of plants down to three, but features a removable design that may be more appealing to some. It’s also has a built-in smart timer, so you can have even more control over your garden. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more home goods, check out our guide and don’t miss Home Depot’s DEWALT sale that launched today. Of course, there are plenty of other deals in our Prime Day guide, too.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

  • Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year-Round
  • Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
  • Energy Efficient LED Grow Lights for Faster Growth
  • Simple Reminders Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
  • Sprouts in Days, Harvest in Weeks, Enjoy for Months

