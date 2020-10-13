Amazon’s Home Furnishings sale takes up to 45% off storage cubes, safes, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 45% off AmazonBasics Home Furnishings. Our favorite Prime member discount is on six Collapsible Storage Cubes at $11.09 Prime shipped. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This cloth storage cube set is great for organizing a room, office, and more. Each piece is made of “stylish, sturdy, breathable fabric,” allowing them to look great almost anywhere. Every cube measures roughly 11 square inches, a size that offers up quite a bit of storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Oh, and since we’re talking home goods, you may want to take a moment and look at Walker Edison’s kitchen table deal. It comfortably seats eight and is marked down by $134. This allows Amazon shoppers to scoop it up for $441.50.
AmazonBasics Collapsible Storage Cubes features:
- Set of 6 cloth storage cubes for organizing and reducing home or office clutter
- Made of stylish, sturdy, breathable fabric with sewn-in, easy-to-grab handles
- Lightweight and easy to carry; collapsible for compact storage; Grey color
