Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon and other retailers are discounting a wide selection of TVs to upgrade your home theater with. One of our favorites is the Sony 55-inch 4K OLED HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,298 shipped. You’ll find that this model originally retailed for $2,298, though it’s most recently gone for $1,886 on Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting the ultimate home theater upgrade, going with OLED is probably the best way to get it. Sony’s OLED offers HDR with support for Dolby Vision and more. Plus, it’ll work natively with Alexa and has Android TV baked-in. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great TVs on sale for Prime Day.

Now that you’ve got a killer home theater display, it’s time to pick up some high-quality 4K movies to watch it on. With the Xbox Series S/X, you can play 4K Blu-rays with ease. We just found a plethora of movies on sale at Amazon from $5, with many of them being 4K versions with digital copies. Oh, and don’t forget to take a look at everything that Prime Day has to offer in our constantly-updating hub.

