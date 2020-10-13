Prime Day delivers new lows on Blueair Air Purifiers from $98 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a handful of Blueair Air Purifiers. Our top pick is the Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier for $97.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves an impressive $42 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This air purifier features a “unique HEPASilent filtration technology” that is said to be “equal in efficiency to true HEPA.” This paves the way for purification without creating a bunch of noise. The unit is able to remove “99.97% of particles, like pollen, dust, and viruses.” On the lowest setting, it emits just 17 decibels of audible noise, allowing it to quietly purify the air you breathe. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale to see which form-factor is best-suited for your space. Continue reading to find more related offers.

Want something small without a power cord? Consider Germ Guardian’s Pluggable Air Purifier for $35. Much like a scented plug-in, this unit ditches cables in favor of a 7-inch size that takes up a minimal amount of space. It’s said to reduce odors, kills germs, and filter replacements aren’t required.

Speaking of purification, did you see that LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is 40% off? That’s right, Prime shoppers can score it for only $10, a price that goes head-to-head with Amazon’s all-time low. This handy outdoor accessory kills 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria in real time and boasts a 1,000-gallon lifespan.

Blueair Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier features:

Best performing air purifier brand; Unique HEPASilent filtration technology is equal in efficiency to true HEPA, while using less energy and less noise

Small bedrooms; Filters the air at industry-recommended rate of 5x an hour (every 12 minutes at 185 feet²) to effectively lower and maintain particle levels

Combination filter; Activated carbon removes odor and gas; HEPASilent filtration technology removes 99.97% of particles, like pollen, dust, and viruses

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!