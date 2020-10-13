Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub hits new all-time low of $17 (Save 55%)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $16.98 shipped. Having dropped from $37, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub is a worthy smart home upgrade. While you’ll need to have an existing opener, this hub brings smartphone control, Alexa integration, and support for IFTTT into the mix. It comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 24,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

At $17, this kind of rock-bottom pricing is hard to beat. Every other comparable options at Amazon sells for notably more than the featured option. Not to mention, even the usually more affordable alternatives of leveraging a door and window sensor for smart home features in the garage would set you back more. So if you’re looking for this kind of functionality, the Chamberlain offering above is your best bet.

If you’re looking to bring similar smart home control to the front door instead, this August Smart Lock Pro bundle is now $155. That’s on top of all the other Prime Day deals we’re seeing for your smart home, like the latest Blink cameras from $50 and a variety of other gear starting at $9.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

myQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control.

