Citizen, Bulova, and other timepieces are up to 60% off for Prime Day

- Oct. 13th 2020 1:48 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Invicta, and others. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Calendrier Watch for $131.99 shipped. That’s $243 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This standout watch design features a silver-tone case that’s combined with a bundle of chronograph sub-dials. Eco-Drive technology allows this timepiece to be entirely fueled by light. Water resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 100-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find of our top picks from the sale.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we uncovered a nice variety of Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watch discounts. There you’ll find pricing as low as $34, making it a great place to find your next watch while adhering to even a tight budget. Swing by the full list to see which option is calling your name.

Citizen Eco-Drive Calendrier Watch features:

  • Silver-tone watch featuring chronograph subdials, and calendar/world times at outer dial
  • Eco-Drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery. Analog quartz watches are powered by a step motor that uses a magnet. Subjecting the watch to strong magnetism from the outside can cause the motor to operate improperly and prevent the watch from keeping time accurately.
  • 44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window. To charge your watch, it is recommended to expose the dial to direct sunlight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

