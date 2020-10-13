Citizen, Bulova, and other timepieces are up to 60% off for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Invicta, and others. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Calendrier Watch for $131.99 shipped. That’s $243 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This standout watch design features a silver-tone case that’s combined with a bundle of chronograph sub-dials. Eco-Drive technology allows this timepiece to be entirely fueled by light. Water resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 100-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find of our top picks from the sale.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we uncovered a nice variety of Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watch discounts. There you’ll find pricing as low as $34, making it a great place to find your next watch while adhering to even a tight budget. Swing by the full list to see which option is calling your name.

Citizen Eco-Drive Calendrier Watch features:

Silver-tone watch featuring chronograph subdials, and calendar/world times at outer dial

Eco-Drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery. Analog quartz watches are powered by a step motor that uses a magnet. Subjecting the watch to strong magnetism from the outside can cause the motor to operate improperly and prevent the watch from keeping time accurately.

44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window. To charge your watch, it is recommended to expose the dial to direct sunlight

