Contigo's travel mugs and water bottles start from $7.50 for Prime Day + more

- Oct. 13th 2020 8:48 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, we are now tracking a number of notable offers on Contigo, bubba, and Stanley water bottles, travel mugs, and more. One standout is the 10-ounce Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug in matte black at $10.19 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15, this is a 32% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated travel mug that keeps your coffee hot for up to 3-hours or other beverages cold for 11. The one-handed drinking mechanism is complemented by the lid automatically sealing between sips and a top-rack dishwasher-safe lid for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for additional Prime Day travel mug and water bottle deals.

More Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles:

While you’re upgrading your daily travel and gym bag, be sure to dive into the Under Armour Prime Day sale right here. Then head over to our ever-growing and constantly updated Prime Day 2020 deal hub for even more.

More on the Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug:

  • Knows when to close: lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks
  • Lock it up: button lock prevents accidental pressing of Autoseal button for added peace of mind
  • For the long Haul: stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps liquids hot up to 3 hours or cold up to 11
  • Lend a hand: one-handed drinking with the push of a button with no caps to unscrew or misplace

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Contigo

