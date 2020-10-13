Contigo’s travel mugs and water bottles start from $7.50 for Prime Day + more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, we are now tracking a number of notable offers on Contigo, bubba, and Stanley water bottles, travel mugs, and more. One standout is the 10-ounce Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug in matte black at $10.19 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15, this is a 32% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated travel mug that keeps your coffee hot for up to 3-hours or other beverages cold for 11. The one-handed drinking mechanism is complemented by the lid automatically sealing between sips and a top-rack dishwasher-safe lid for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for additional Prime Day travel mug and water bottle deals.

More Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles:

More on the Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug:

Knows when to close: lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks

Lock it up: button lock prevents accidental pressing of Autoseal button for added peace of mind

For the long Haul: stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps liquids hot up to 3 hours or cold up to 11

Lend a hand: one-handed drinking with the push of a button with no caps to unscrew or misplace

