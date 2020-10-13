Contigo’s travel mugs and water bottles start from $7.50 for Prime Day + more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, we are now tracking a number of notable offers on Contigo, bubba, and Stanley water bottles, travel mugs, and more. One standout is the 10-ounce Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug in matte black at $10.19 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15, this is a 32% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated travel mug that keeps your coffee hot for up to 3-hours or other beverages cold for 11. The one-handed drinking mechanism is complemented by the lid automatically sealing between sips and a top-rack dishwasher-safe lid for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for additional Prime Day travel mug and water bottle deals.
More Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles:
- Stanley Classic Stainless Steel $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Stanley Go Series Bottle $26.50 (Reg. $30)
- 3-Pack Contigo Straw Ashland $18 (Reg. $26+)
- 2-Pack Contigo Chill Steel $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Contigo Autoseal Steel West Loop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Contigo Ashland Water Bottle $8 (Reg. $12+)
- Contigo Ashland Autospout Straw $7.50 (Reg. $13)
- Contigo Snapseal Gunmetal Kenton $8.50 (Reg. $12+)
- bubba Trailblazer Water Bottle $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- More Contigo Prime Day deals…
More on the Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug:
- Knows when to close: lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks
- Lock it up: button lock prevents accidental pressing of Autoseal button for added peace of mind
- For the long Haul: stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps liquids hot up to 3 hours or cold up to 11
- Lend a hand: one-handed drinking with the push of a button with no caps to unscrew or misplace
