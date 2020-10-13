DNA test kits for you and the dogs up to $100 off: 23andMe + more from $49

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some solid deals on DNA ancestry kits. You can score the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for $99 shipped. Regularly $199, today’s deal is about $100 off, matching he Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Discover your heritage and “how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions” while the price is right. This kit sources “2,000+ regions” to trace your lineage as well as personal preference traits and lifestyle choices like genetic weight, muscle composition, and more. No additional lab fees or delivery charges apply. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More DNA test kit deals for you and your puppy below.

More Prime Day DNA test kit deals:

More on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

