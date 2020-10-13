ECCO, Rockport, more from $40 shipped during Amazon’s Prime Day

- Oct. 13th 2020 11:05 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off top brand footwear including ECCO, ALDO, Mizuno, Rockport, and more. Elevate your fall style with the ECCO Mens Melbourne Leather Burnished Chukka Boots for $71.87 shipped. Regularly these boots are priced at $110 and that’s a new Amazon all-time low. These boots are perfect for everyday wear because of how versatile they are. You can easily style them with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s ECCO Offroad 4-Strap Sandals that are marked down from $47. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $100 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. With over 3,000 reviews, this styles is rated 4.7/5 stars.

You will want to check out the adidas Creators Sale that’s offering 33% off sitewide, including clearance items.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

