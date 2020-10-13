eufy’s smart home lineup gets Prime Day deals: HomeKit Camera $35, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 6:30 pm ET

Anker’s eufy sub-brand is getting its own Prime Day sale today including notable discounts on some of its latest smart home tech. Headlining is the eufy Pan & Tilt Smart Camera with HomeKit for $34.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $50 or more price tag and the best we’ve seen. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub is required. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Other notable eufy deals include:

Don’t miss Anker’s earlier Prime Day sale for more deals on iPhone, Android, and Mac essentials. Swing over to our Prime Day hub to stay up to date on all of the latest price drops and more.

eufy Pan & Tilt Camera features:

  • Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.
  • The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.
  • Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)
  • Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. 

