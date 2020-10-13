Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support at a low of $130, more from $30

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now getting in on the Prime Day savings by discounting a selection of its HomeKit accessories headlined by the Eve Cam 1080p Security Camera at $129.95. Free shipping is available for all. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this recent release on sale and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Nearly 100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Eve HomeKit deals from $30.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories deals:

The smart home deals are hardly in short supply today, as we’re seeing quite a collection of notable price cuts for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups. Further expand your HomeKit setup with this August Smart Lock Pro bundle at a new all-time low of $155 and then go check out the deals we spotted on the latest Blink smart cameras from $50. Then hit up our Prime Day hub for even more of the best deals.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

