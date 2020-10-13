Govee smart home gear adds RGB lighting and temp sensors to your home from $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its smart home gear priced from $10 shipped. Our favorite deal here is the RGB LED Light Bulb 2-pack for $18.19. Normally $28, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These LED bulbs offer killer value for those wanting to add a bit of RGB lighting to their home. You’ll find that they communicate with an app on your phone over Bluetooth, offering fine-tuned control of the light’s color, brightness, and much more. Each bulb outputs around 650-lumens, which is equivalent to a 60W incandescent light bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great Govee deals on sale.

More Govee Prime Day deals:

Looking for other great smart home gear? Well, our guide is the best place to look. For more Prime Day sales, however, don’t forget to take a look at our constantly-updating hub.

Govee RGB LED Bulb features:

roup Control with Ease: Add up to 6 LED bulbs in one group with Govee Home app. Turn them on/off, adjust to desired level or change their colors simultaneously with just a tap on your phone. Enhanced Bluetooth bulb boasts easier connection and stronger stability than Wi-Fi one.

Multi-use RGBWW Bulb: Adjustable 2700 – 6500K color temperature of color changing light bulb brings you warm to cool white, meeting your needs for relaxing or working. Over 16 million vivid colors definitely elevate your mood on a get-together.

Bring Music to Life: With built-in high sensitive mic, the light bulb dances to the ambient sound. Sync lights to the beat of any song whether you want to get crazy party start or indulge in a candlelight dinner with the beloved.

