It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Prime Day 2020 is now in full swing with huge deals on Apple gear and well, just about everything across all product categories. But for now, we are taking a quick break to look at the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps for your iOS and Mac devices. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like KORG Module Pro, Subwords, SkySafari 6 Pro, Notebooks, and more. Hit the jump for a closer at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Faster Weight Loss & Diet Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Gun – AR Gun Game Library: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Subwords: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $24 (Reg. $30)

Mac: SavingsApp: Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fateful Lore: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Music Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Lunar Phase Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypton, Crypto Market Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Textastic Code Editor 9: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on KORG Module :

Ideal for performance and music production, KORG Module is a high-quality sound module app for iOS that contains a professional sound library. With just your iPad/iPhone and a MIDI keyboard such as the new microKEY, you can play studio-quality keyboard and grand piano sounds anywhere. You can also use the sounds of KORG Module for the KORG Gadget music production app. Maintaining its position at the forefront of mobile music apps, KORG now offers you a new style of performance and production with KORG Module for iOS.

