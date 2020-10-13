iOttie Prime Day sale discounts AutoSense Qi Car Mount to $50, more from $12

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iOttie iPhone and Android mounts, chargers, and other accessories starting at $12 shipped for its Prime members. One highlight is on the iOttie AutoSense Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for $49.99. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and the best we’ve seen in four months. Not only does this car mount position your smartphone in view for keeping an eye on navigation directions, but it’ll also supply up to 10W of power to your device. Where this mount stands out from other iOttie releases is its ability to automatically grip a device placed near it. Thanks to the built-in motion sensor, you’ll only need one hand to dock or retrieve your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

Other iOttie accessory deals:

iOttie AutoSense Qi Car Mount features:

The iOttie Auto Sense is an advanced automatic clamping wireless charging car mount designed to maximize convenience and power on the road. Mount smartphones instantly with the Auto Sense feature that is powered by a proximity sensor.

