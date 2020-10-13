iOttie Prime Day sale discounts AutoSense Qi Car Mount to $50, more from $12

- Oct. 13th 2020 12:35 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iOttie iPhone and Android mounts, chargers, and other accessories starting at $12 shipped for its Prime members. One highlight is on the iOttie AutoSense Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for $49.99. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and the best we’ve seen in four months. Not only does this car mount position your smartphone in view for keeping an eye on navigation directions, but it’ll also supply up to 10W of power to your device. Where this mount stands out from other iOttie releases is its ability to automatically grip a device placed near it. Thanks to the built-in motion sensor, you’ll only need one hand to dock or retrieve your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

Other iOttie accessory deals:

While you’ll find all of the other Prime Day smartphone accessory deals in this morning’s roundup, there are plenty of other ways to outfit your iPhone or Android device with new gear. This morning’s up to 50% off Satechi sale is now joined by an Anker Prime Day event, as well as everything else in our deal hub right here.

iOttie AutoSense Qi Car Mount features:

The iOttie Auto Sense is an advanced automatic clamping wireless charging car mount designed to maximize convenience and power on the road. Mount smartphones instantly with the Auto Sense feature that is powered by a proximity sensor.

Lorex Home Center

Guides

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Prime Day 2020 iOttie

