Multi-tools from Gerber and Kershaw now starting from $15 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on multi-tools, pocket knives, and more from both Gerber and Kershaw. One standout for Prime members is the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool for $16.85 shipped. An additional 20% off will appear at checkout. Regularly in the $21 range at Amazon, today’s offer is among the lowest prices we have tracked in years and the best we can find. Featuring a stainless steel construction, this one measures out at 4.25-inches and houses 12 different tools including needle nose spring-loaded pliers, wire cutters, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver, crosshead driver, bottle opener, tweezers, and a file. It also has an “easily accessible” butterfly opening and a sleek black finish. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day multi-tool deals.

Prime Day multi-tool/pocket knife deals:

You’ll also want to check out this Prime Day deal on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at just $10 as well as all of these DIY tool kit offers. Then swing by our roundup of the best multi-tools out there from $5 for more options as well as the constantly updated Prime Day 2020 hub for the rest of today’s best price drops.

More on the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool:

The idea is simple: always be prepared. The Dime is a mini multi-tool with an impressive list of features, ensuring you are ready for anything. This butterfly open tool fits on your keychain yet has 12 useful tools. Available in multiple colors and a bladeless version as well.

