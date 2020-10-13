High-end Native Union iPhone + Android accessories up to 30% off for Prime Day

Native Union via Amazon, as part of Prime Day, offers up to 30% off its premium iPhone and Android accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Native Union 10W Charging Stand for $55.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Consider upgrading your nightstand or desk setup with this sleek Qi charger. It has a fabric upright design that will fit in with your decor, instead of that chunky piece of black plastic you’ve been using. You can count on charging speeds up to 10W, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

We’ll have plenty of Prime Day deals continuing to roll in throughout the next 36-hours of so. Check out our earlier coverage of Macally’s Prime Day sale for more deals for your everyday setup.

Native Union Qi Charging Stand features:

The DOCK wireless charger has been meticulously designed to provide the optimal viewing angle for video calls and facial recognition. The dual-coil wireless charger allows for easy access to your phone while charging in both landscape and portrait modes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

