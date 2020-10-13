Finally pick up a Nespresso machine with this $120 Prime Day bundle

- Oct. 13th 2020 7:41 pm ET

$250 value $120
Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine + Aeroccino Frother and Coffee Sampler for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, just the Nespresso machine and coffee goes for more than $180 right now, and that doesn’t include the additional $67 in value for the Aeroccino3. About a year ago, I completely got rid of my Keurig machines and went all-in on Nespresso (or AeroPress if I want to get fancy). Honestly? It’s been one of the best decisions ever. Nespresso makes a killer brew in just a few seconds, ensuring I can get my caffeine fix without having to worry about specific brew times or grinding beans every morning. Plus, the Aeroccino3 lets you make both warm and cold frothed (or stirred) milk, giving you the ability to fix a latte at home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, you’ll be getting a few coffee trial sleeves with your purchase here. Personally, my favorite is Caramelizio. Just about every brew I enjoy is made from these pods, so I always have them on-hand. If you’re a fan of caramel-flavored coffee (though it might be subtle), picking up an extra three sleeves here will keep you caffeinated for weeks (or months) to come.

Do you prefer Keurig brews? Well, K-Cups are extremely budget-friendly this Prime Day, as you’ll find a 100-pack of Medium Roast Coffee Pods for $19.50 shipped right now. There are plenty of other deals to browse, so be sure to hit up our constantly-updated Prime Day hub to stay up-to-date.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine features:

  • Create exceptional Coffee or authentic Espresso at the touch of a single button. The cup support is adjustable to four positions to accommodate different cup sizes. Deluxe version also available.
  • One convenient machine for 5 cup sizes, depending on your coffee needs: Alto Coffee (14 oz),Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35oz). Each capsule delivers the finest coffee
  • Vertuo coffee makers use a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso known as Centrifusion. Just insert a capsule and close the lever- when activated, the capsule spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute

