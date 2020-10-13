Load up on Orgain Organic Protein Powder with these Prime Day deals from $11

- Oct. 13th 2020 1:56 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Orgain protein drinks and powders. Prime members can now score the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) for $15.53 shipped. Regularly $27, this is among the best prices we have tracked and a great opportunity to stock up. With just 150-calories per serving, Orgain’s mixture provides 21-grams of protein, 6-grams of fiber, and 0-grams of sugar. Simply mix it with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake add-ons, and you’ll have a perfect post-workout drink waiting for you. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more organic Orgain protein deals.

More Prime Day Orgain protein deals:

You’ll find even more notable offers in the Prime Day grocery section right here. Then check out these Sunny Health & Fitness deals from $75 as well as all of our ongoing fitness tracker deals including these Prime Day Fitbit price drops. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for everything else.

More on the Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

  • Includes 1 (2.03 pound) orgain organic plant based creamy chocolate fudge protein powder
  • 21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 6 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving
  • Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking grams to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

Lorex Home Center

Prime Day 2020 Orgain

