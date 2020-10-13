Prime Day discounts home gym essentials like weight benches, foam tiles, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off home gym essentials. One of our favorite deals is the Marcy Folding Standard Weight Bench at $226.54 shipped. Normally $290, today’s deal saves over 20% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’re wanting to work on building out a home gym to stay fit as we work on closing out 2020, this is a fantastic way to do just that. The weight bench offers full adjustability, the ability to hold your weight bar when not in use, and heavy-duty construction. The full-body workout design allows you to do reps with your arms, legs, and core. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, but don’t forget to swing by Amazon to view everything on sale.

More home gym essentials:

Don’t miss out on the other Sunny Health & Fitness deals that we spotted earlier today. Pricing starts at $75 and you’ll find a ton of other home gym gear on sale there, should the above options not offer what you’re looking for.

For other great deals, you’ll also need to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop-shop for everything on sale at Amazon.

Marcy Folding Weight Bench features:

FULL BODY WORKOUT – The Marcy Folding Standard Weight Bench offers a full body workout so you can chisel your body the way you want it. Get a balanced physique by training with the weight bench’s arm curl facets, back and seat pads or the leg developer.

ADJUSTABLE SEAT – Seat and back pads can be readjusted into different positions. You can arrange the bench into an incline, decline, or flat position. This is useful not only for weight lifting workouts but also for manual, equipment-free exercises.

FOLDABLE DESIGN – The utility bench is foldable, so when not in use, you can fold it for easy storage and portability between muscle training. This compact and handy function helps in saving space so you can minimize the area the equipment occupies.

