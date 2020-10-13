Prime Day drops up to 40% off Coleman outdoor gear and camping accessories

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:53 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman outdoor gear priced from $13.50 shipped. Our favorite is the PowerPack Propane Stove for $32.98. Normally fetching $40 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked in 2020. This single-burner propane stove allows you to cook while away-from-home with ease. Just hook up a propane canister and spark a lighter near the burner and you’ll be cooking with gas. There’s a dial on the side to change the intensity of the flame, allowing you to customize how hot or cool the pan on top gets. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Amazon has more Coleman gear on sale from $13.50, and we’re outlining some of our top picks below.

Our top picks:

Out for a hike? Be sure to bring LifeStraw with you. It’s built to purify water as you drink it from a stream or other source. Right now, we’re tracking it on sale for just $10, which saves you 40% from its regular going rate. Also, you won’t want to miss out on the other great Prime Day deals that we’re tracking. We have a constantly-updating hub that has all of the best deals featured in it, so be sure to swing by and give that a view before you leave.

Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove features:

  • Portable single-burner propane stove ideal for cooking at campsites, picnics, and more
  • Fits up to a 12-inch pan and offers 7,500 total BTUs of cooking power
  • Pressure-control technology delivers consistent heat in outdoor conditions
  • Runs up to 3 hours on high on a 16.4-ounce propane cylinder (sold separately)

