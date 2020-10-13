Prime Day kitchenware deals from $5: Kettles, knife sets, cookware, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off its AmazonBasics kitchen essentials as well as Le Creuset, Corelle, and more. A great time to refresh your cooking/kitchenware arsenal, the deals start from just over $5 with free shipping across the board for Prime members. One standout, among the many, is the AmazonBasics Electric Glass and Steel Kettle for $16.19. Regularly up at around $28, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This glass and stainless steel kettle functions about as nice as it looks on your countertop. The 1.7-liter capacity and 1500W of power are complemented by blue lighting, cordless serving, and boil dry protection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more Prime Day kettle deals, as well as knife sets, and much more for around the kitchen.
Prime Day AmazonBasics kitchenware deals:
- Bowl Scraper/Chopper $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale $6.50 (Reg. $11)
- 2-Pack Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat $8 (Reg. $14)
- 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe $12 (Reg. $20)
- Stainless Steel Electric Hot Water Kettle $17.50 (Reg. $22)
- 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set $15 (Reg. $25)
- Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $25 (Reg. $40+)
- More AmazonBasics kitchenware deals…
More kitchenware offers:
- Victorinox Black Channel Knife $9 (Reg. $13)
- Mercer Kitchen Shears $13 (Reg. $17)
- Mercer 8-Piece Garnishing Kit $25 (Reg. $43+)
- J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Wüsthof Gourmet Traveler’s Set $100 (Reg. $150)
- Henckels Statement Knife Block Set $140 (Reg. $180+)
- J.A. Henckels Spirit Ceramic Cookware Set $280 (Reg. $340+)
- T-Fal cookware and appliances from $56
- More Prime Day kitchenware accessory deals…
From robot vacuums and DIY tool kits to Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Instant Pot cooker deals, Prime Day 2020 is jam packed full of home goods. But you’ll also want to browse through the latest Le Creuset Stainless Steel Sale, our home goods guide, the ever-expanding Prime Day 2020 deal hub for even more.
More on the AmazonBasics Electric Glass and Steel Kettle:
- Fast-heating electric glass and steel kettle for quickly and conveniently boiling water
- Make herbal tea, hot chocolate, instant soups, and more without the hassle of heating water on the stovetop
- Glass carafe with non-heating handle easily detaches from base for cordless serving
- Safety features include auto-shutoff, blue operational lights, and boil dry protection
