Purify murky waters in real time with LifeStraw’s $10 Filter (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering Prime members the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.99 shipped. Today’s deal is $7+ off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, this compact filter is able to kill 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria. LifeStraw’s easy-to-carry solution makes it easier than ever to stay hydrated no matter how murky the water source looks. Each straw boasts a 1,000-gallon lifespan that’s bound to last for many years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8. While it’s blade isn’t very long, this arguably makes it more easy to pocket than many competing solutions. Swing by our list of the best multi-tools from $5 if the Gerber above doesn’t seem like the right fit.

Need a place to stow today’s purchases? If so, we’ve got you covered with $87 off Timbuk2’s Especial Tres Cycling Backpack alongside many others priced from $17.50. Not only will you find Timbuk2 bags there, but also a variety of Fossil and Osprey solutions.

Craving more deals? Glad to hear it. Swing by our Prime Day guide to discover our latest finds. And don’t forget to bookmark it for quick and easy access over the next couple of days.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it

Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts

Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

