Purify murky waters in real time with LifeStraw's $10 Filter (40% off)

- Oct. 13th 2020 11:45 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering Prime members the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.99 shipped. Today’s deal is $7+ off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, this compact filter is able to kill 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria. LifeStraw’s easy-to-carry solution makes it easier than ever to stay hydrated no matter how murky the water source looks. Each straw boasts a 1,000-gallon lifespan that’s bound to last for many years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

  • Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it
  • Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts
  • Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

