These SodaStream bundles let you make sparkling water for less starting at $48

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundles starting at $47.99 shipped. Headlining is this 7-piece Fizzi bundle for $95.99. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re a big La Croix drinker but hate emptying your wallet to enjoy the beverage, grabbing a SodaStream is a great way to still treat yourself to sparkling water while on a budget. It turns plain water into a fizzy drink in seconds and this bundle includes two different flavor drops to kickstart your setup. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If the featured bundle isn’t quite to your liking, be sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day SodaStream sale right here. There are similar bundles to the lead deal available in different styles for matching with various kitchen decors, as well as some more affordable ways to get in on making your own sparkling water from $48.

Then hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to refresh your kitchen and more, all without having to pay full price.

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker features:

Simply choose how many bubbles you’d like and add some fun to your fizz with our better-for-you flavors. Not only will your taste buds thank you for the bubs, but you’ll also be doing your part to reduce single-use plastic bottles. SodaStream has helped reduce millions of single-use plastic bottles using tons of flavorful, good-for-you fizz, and a whole lotta bubble love. Add a burst of excitement to your water today!

Lorex Home Center

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
