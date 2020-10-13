Prime Day offers TaoTronics LED desk and floor lamps priced from $21.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of TaoTronics LED lamps priced from $21.50 shipped. Our favorite is the 10W 450-lumen LED Floor Lamp for $27.30. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you over $12 and marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 450-lumens of power, you’ll find that this LED floor lamp adds extra ambiance to your home as well as a bit of brightness to a dim room. There are four color settings and multiple brightness options here so you can easily customize it to light exactly how you want. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our favorites, but Amazon’s landing page is full of other great deals to view.

TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp features:

Fully Customizable Illumination: Mix 4 color temperatures with 4 brightness levels to create the most suitable lighting for your environment or activity ●●Note: Cannot be used with smart switches

Larger Lighting Area: A broad 8. 5 x 1. 8” lighting area casts radiant light on activities including reading, sewing, wood working and arts & crafts

Lasts Longer, Shines Brighter: Long-lasting LED bulb consumes as little as 10W of power and projects up to 1000 lux & 450lm, for awe-inspiring light that produces no heat and helps save electricity bill

