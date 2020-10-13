Outfit your car with a Vantrue dash cam starting at $52 (Save up to 40%)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of Vantrue dash cams starting at $52 shipped. Our top pick is on the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam at $119.99. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new 2020 low. This dash cam sports two sensors for keeping tabs on the road at 1440p or inside your car as well at 1080p. Added features like a 1.5-inch display, night vision, Seamless Loop Recording, and more make the cut as well. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Vantrue Dash Cam deals:

Another way to upgrade your car is with one of iOttie’s iPhone and Android mounts that are on sale from $12. You’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updating hub for all of the best discounts that Prime Day has to offer, which are also available on this Amazon landing page, as well.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility.

