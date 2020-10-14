Prime members get 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 ($40 value)

- Oct. 14th 2020 8:11 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is offering Prime members 4-months of its Music Unlimited Service for $0.99. That equates to just under $0.25 per month and marks the best we’ve seen. You’d typically pay $10 per month here, so there’s also $40 worth of value at a steep discount. Amazon’s in-house music service delivers access to just about any popular song out there on demand and always ad-free. You can also listen online with unlimited skips or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the three-month trial. You can learn more here. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

There’s plenty of great deals in our media guide this morning, including Amazon Gold Boxes featuring Blu-rays, 4K films, and more. Prime Day isn’t limited to Amazon, either, as ComiXology and Apple’s iTunes storefront are both offering up being sales this week.

Head over to our constantly-updating Prime Day guide for additional coverage on all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event.

Terms and Conditions:

The offer of 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $0.99 is a limited time offer available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. The offer of 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $0.99 is a limited time offer available only to Prime members who are new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the applicable promotional period, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Media Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

