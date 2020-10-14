AmazonBasics Steel Dog Bowl hits all-time low at $5.50 + more pet gear from $4

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off pet products from AmazonBasics, Solimo, and Wag. After seeing a selection of rare price drops on pet cams yesterday, it’s time to score your furry friends a new bed, water bowl, and much more. One deal here just about any dog owner can appreciate is the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl at $5.39 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $9 or more, this is a quick and affordable way to refresh that aging dog bowl at 40% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Made of “durable” stainless steel, it holds up to 38-ounces of water, wet food, kibble, and more with a no-tip, rubber base design that won’t get dragged across the house. It is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,400 Amazon customers. More Prime day pet accessory deals below.

More AmazonBasics pet accessory deals:

As we mentioned above, there are still particularly notable deals live on Petcube pet cameras right here from $30. But you’ll also find a host of treats, kibble, and other pet food on sale from $3 for Prime Day as well. As you likely have heard by now, just about everything is on sale and you’ll find all of the best options organized right here.

More on the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl:

Durable stainless-steel food bowl for puppies, dogs, cats, or kittens

Holds up to 38 ounces; perfect for dry kibble, wet food, treats, or water

Rust resistant; offers a healthy alternative to plastic; doesn’t hold odors

No-tip design; rubber base protects floors and prevents bowl from sliding while your pet eats

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

